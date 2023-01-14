 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Jan. 14, 2023

Dean's list in Wisconsin

Britta Curl, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall 2022 semester.

Whitney Klimpel, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Superior for the fall 2022 semester.

Honors in Nebraska 

Jilee Golus, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, for the fall 2022 semester.

Local student makes list

Lucas Burgum, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical & Community College in Alexandria, Minnesota, for the fall 2022 semester.

