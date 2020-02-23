On Campus - Feb. 23, 2020
Honors in Alabama 

Tyler Jose, Lincoln, has been named to the honor roll at Iowa Lakes Community College for the 2019 fall semester.

Honors in Kansas

Rachel Keller and Victoria Windsor, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's or president's list at Benedictine College in Atchison for the fall 2019 semester.

Braden Gilbertson, Bismarck, has been named to the honor roll at the University of Kansas in Lawrence for the fall 2019 semester. 

Dean's list in Minnesota 

Signe Penn and Luke Swonger, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for the fall 2019 semester.

Scholarships awarded 

Logan Brosseau and Marissa Mann, both of Bismarck, were awarded scholarships by Northland Community & Technical College Foundation for the spring semester. 

UND scholarship recipients  

The following area students were awarded scholarships by the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Bismarck — Taylor Crothers, Bethany Erickson, Hunter Huff Towle, Mary Johanson, Vanessa Miller, Anne Sandstrom, Nolan Schwarz, Alexandra Streifel.

Mandan — Mikaela Herberg, Ezra Koch.

 

