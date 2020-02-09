On Campus - Feb. 9, 2020

Dean's list in Illinois

Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island for the 2019-20 fall semester.

Dean's list in Iowa

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids for the 2019 fall semester.

Dean's list in South Dakota

Benjamin Niemuth, Bismarck, and Megan Melberg, New Salem, have been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University for the fall 2019 semester.

Honors in Washington

Ashlyn Quintus, Mandan, has earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Walla Walla for the 2019 fall semester.

Graduate in Minnesota

Marcus Thune, Bismarck, has been awarded a master of science decree from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

