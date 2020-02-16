On Campus - Feb. 16, 2020

President's list in Alabama

Sydney Helgeson, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at The University of Alabama for the fall 2019 semester.

Dean's list in Iowa

Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque for the fall semester 2019.

Dean's list in Minnesota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Bismarck — Skylar Ackerman, Amanda Edwards, Carly Fornshell, Kylie Haas, Lauryn Hinckley, Andrew Holen, Isaac Johnson, Micah Johnson, Jaden Link, Madison Rud, Emily Savageau, Matthew Strege, Quinn Wrigley.

Mandan — Micayla Bitz, Maiah McCowan, Erik Porter, Johan Stenslie, Connor Wieland.

New Salem — Dreyton Rud.

Dean's list in Nebraska

Madelyn Kopp and Roarick Tathlyn Schollmeyer, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the 2019 fall semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0