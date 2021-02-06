On Campus - Feb. 6, 2021

Jorritsma performs

NDSU fall graduates

Bismarck -- Riley Doitchin Benson, bachelor of science; Tristan Benson, bachelor of science in industrial engineering and management; McKayla Boehm, bachelor of science in nursing; Margaret Brink, bachelor of music; *Ethan Candreva, bachelor of science; Amanda Cave, bachelor of science in nursing; *Karlee Chaffee, bachelor of science in nursing; *Sarah DiDonna, bachelor of science; Danielle Dinga, bachelor of science; Tate Eck, master of education; Hailey Engbrecht, bachelor of science; *Nora Erickson, bachelor of science in nursing; *Alexander George, bachelor of science in nursing; NiKayla Grunefelder, bachelor of science in nursing; Kelsey Handt, bachelor of music; *Sara Hanson, bachelor of science in nursing; *Garrett Havelka, bachelor of science; *Samantha Hetzler, bachelor of science in nursing; Maegan Heuer, bachelor of science; Payton Johnson, bachelor of science in agricultural and biosystems engineering; Keara Knox, bachelor of science; Melissa Larson, bachelor of music; *Sadie Luetzen bachelor of science in nursing; Alexis Magstadt, bachelor of science; *Nathan Marcotte, bachelor of science; *Stephanie Miller, bachelor of science; Tylie Olson, master of education; *Hunter Ripplinger bachelor of science; Hadley Rosales, bachelor of science in nursing; *Grace Schmaltz, bachelor of science; *Katie Schwab, bachelor of science in nursing; *David Schwartz, bachelor of science; *Maggie Schwarzkopf, bachelor of science; Katelyn Sprenger, bachelor of science in nursing; Lindsey Storms, bachelor of science in nursing; Benny Suean, bachelor of science in nursing; *Mathew Vollan, bachelor of science; *Carson Wentz, bachelor of university studies.