On Campus - Feb. 6, 2021

Jorritsma performs
Stephanie Jorritsma, Bismarck, will perform in the University of Jamestown Theatre production of Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits being held Thursday through Saturday in UJ's Reiland Fine Arts Center.
NDSU fall graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from North Dakota State University.
*designates student graduated with honors
Bismarck -- Riley Doitchin Benson, bachelor of science; Tristan Benson, bachelor of science in industrial engineering and management; McKayla Boehm, bachelor of science in nursing; Margaret Brink, bachelor of music; *Ethan Candreva, bachelor of science; Amanda Cave, bachelor of science in nursing; *Karlee Chaffee, bachelor of science in nursing; *Sarah DiDonna, bachelor of science; Danielle Dinga, bachelor of science; Tate Eck, master of education; Hailey Engbrecht, bachelor of science; *Nora Erickson, bachelor of science in nursing; *Alexander George, bachelor of science in nursing; NiKayla Grunefelder, bachelor of science in nursing; Kelsey Handt, bachelor of music; *Sara Hanson, bachelor of science in nursing; *Garrett Havelka, bachelor of science; *Samantha Hetzler, bachelor of science in nursing; Maegan Heuer, bachelor of science; Payton Johnson, bachelor of science in agricultural and biosystems engineering; Keara Knox, bachelor of science; Melissa Larson, bachelor of music; *Sadie Luetzen bachelor of science in nursing; Alexis Magstadt, bachelor of science; *Nathan Marcotte, bachelor of science; *Stephanie Miller, bachelor of science; Tylie Olson, master of education; *Hunter Ripplinger bachelor of science; Hadley Rosales, bachelor of science in nursing; *Grace Schmaltz, bachelor of science; *Katie Schwab, bachelor of science in nursing; *David Schwartz, bachelor of science; *Maggie Schwarzkopf, bachelor of science; Katelyn Sprenger, bachelor of science in nursing; Lindsey Storms, bachelor of science in nursing; Benny Suean, bachelor of science in nursing; *Mathew Vollan, bachelor of science; *Carson Wentz, bachelor of university studies.
Hebron -- Nikki Fideldy, master of education.
Mandan -- *Alexis Albers bachelor of science; Priscila Fernando, bachelor of science in nursing; *Nathan Glass, bachelor of science; Karlie Hagel, bachelor of science in nursing; Danelle Klaman, doctor of education; Kyle Kruckenberg, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Ryan Larson, bachelor of science in industrial engineering and management; Trever Leingang, bachelor of science in construction engineering; *Devyn Nelson, bachelor of science; *Cara Weigel, bachelor of science.
Menoken -- Marie Aberle, bachelor of science in nursing.
New Salem -- *Dylan Austin, bachelor of science in nursing; *Emily Klusman, bachelor of science.
Wilton -- Tanner Domonoske, bachelor of science.
Dean's list in Iowa
Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City for the fall 2020 semester.
Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids for the fall 2020 semester.
NDSCS president's honors list
The following area students have been named to the president's honors list at North Dakota State College of Science for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Mason Burke, Zachary Condon, Brady Fried, Marshall Grant, Tyler Horner, Simon Johnson, Vanessa Kraft, Connor McGregor, Ellie Miller, Bailee Otterness, Ashton Sagaser, Adam Skalsky, Ethan Tosseth, Austin Wetzstein, Skyler Wilkens.
Mandan -- Owen Tokach.
Mayville State University dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Mayville State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Andrea Beckler, Shelby Bohl, Paige Kahl.
Lincoln -- Elizabeth Klein.
Mandan -- Cortney Kahl.
Wilton -- Hayle Boechler.
Dean's list in Minnesota
Devon Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Rochester for the fall 2020 semester.
Charles Koebele, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for the fall 2020 semester.