On Campus - Feb. 27, 2021

95th Little International

Gabrielle Young, Bismarck, has been named Reserve Overall Showman at the 95th Little International held Feb. 13 at North Dakota State University. Young, a senior majoring in veterinary technology, is the granddaughter of JoAnn and Morlen Howard.

The overall showman is determined using a round-robin contest where each species’ overall showman is required to show all other species. Young was the overall sheep showman.

Hunter Frederick, Flasher, has been awarded second place in the Little I ham curing competition. Frederick, a sophomore majoring in agriculture systems management and minoring in precision agriculture and crop and weed science, is the son of Wes and Janelle Frederick.

Cleary achieves

Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque for the fall 2020 semester.

Dean's list in Illinois

Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island for the fall 2020 semester.

President's honor roll in Wyoming

Hannah Jo Riehl, Bismarck, and Samantha Power, Mandan, have been named to the president's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2020 fall semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0