On Campus - Feb. 26, 2022

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Kailey Fiske, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fiske was initiated at North Dakota State University.

House receives admission

Griffin House, Bismarck, has been accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy for the fall 2022 semester. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., selected House as a principal nominee to the academy in November 2021.

House is a senior at Century High School. His extracurricular activities include cross country, track and field, drumline, Camp ReCreation counselor, color guard, and Century National Honors Society. His grandfather served on the USS Little Rock and USS Mullinnix, and the fulfillment his grandfather obtained through his service drives House to carry on the tradition of service.

Honor roll in Wyoming

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Shelby Arman, Erin Barnhardt, Grace Derby, Ryen Hedge, Carly Palmer.

