On Campus - Feb. 20, 2021

Dandrea earns degree

Michael Dandrea, Bismarck, has earned a bachelor of science from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated cum laude.

Reynolds receives honors

Jenalee Reynolds, Bismarck, has been initiated into the Xi Kappa-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing at the University of Jamestown.

Hesse achieves

Natasha Hesse, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings for the fall 2020 semester.

Power wins national award

Samantha Power, Mandan, has received the 2020 American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Students Preparing for Academic and Research Careers Award. Power is an undergraduate speech, language and hearing science major at the University of Wyoming.

Eberhardt graduates

Ryan Eberhardt, Bismarck, has earned a master's of engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dean's list in Nebraska