On Campus - Feb. 19, 2022

UND dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota for the fall 2021 semester.

Baldwin -- Tanner Earsley.

Bismarck -- Carter Bailey, Mason Balerud, Nyonnie Barnnie, Kierra Barth, Erin Becker, Olyvia Bender, Jayda Boyd, Nicholas Brown, Brooklyn Buchholz, Hope Burdolski, Lauren Carlson, Caleb Dockter, Izaak Eckes, Katherine Ely, Cade Erickson, Nicholas Faul, Jamie Fillbrandt, Sarah Fleming, Rylie Fode, Ketina Francois, Emma Fricke, Isaiah Germolus, Emily Glass, Alexis Golberg, Rebecca Grey Bull, Gracie Grinsteiner, Jadyn Guidinger, Ashley Guthmiller, Morgan Hartze, Victoria Helm, Nicholas Hinsz, Mollie Hostetter, Madelyn House, Autym Humann, Caitlyn Inman, Mason Jochim, Annabelle Jundt, Jordan Kadrmas, Srikrishna Kandooru, Carter Kindel, Sarah Klym, Danielle Korsmo, Olivia Kost, Mason Leingang, Eliza Lofberg, Katie Logan, Mason Maier, Maria Mann, Aleasha Marcotte, Sarah Marquardt, Morgan Martel, Abigail Mayer, Brianna Metzger, Miranda Morey, Matthew Nathe, Micah Penn, Jake Purdy, Tyler Purdy, Michaela Quaschnick, Anna Roaldson, Tyler Schmit, Tess Sether, Brynn Shirley, Jasmine Skorheim, Elise Smokey, Mason Spies, Tiana Staudinger, Skyler Strand, Jack Sullivan, Tatjana Svjetlanovic, Rogel Tare, Megan Ternes, Jessica Trinneer, Alexis Wanner, Jackson Ward, Lucas Weigel, Kailey Weigel, Abigayle Weinberger, Kylee Whisman, Tyler Yanez, Blaike Zander, Alexis Zhorela.

Lincoln -- Chantal Herr.

Mandan -- Amy Aldinger, Evan Arenz, Leah Breuer, Keith Bride, Jacob Castillo, Jayme Cepek, Karley Cermak, Katelyn Cermak, Ian Dahners, Cura Doll, Kailey Jerome, Kate Kesler, Grace Klee, Olivia Lacher, Jonathan Lafleur, Evan Leingang, Elizabeth Preszler, Aaron Riopelle, Katie Weiand, Jackson Wiese.

Menoken -- Briana Krupinsky, Maren Schettler.

New Salem -- Trevor Goetzfridt, Madeline Henke, April Morgenstern.

UND president's honor roll

The following area students have been named to the president's roll of honor at the University of North Dakota for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Melissa Anderson, Greysen Anderson, Carter Bailey, Mason Balerud, Kierra Barth, Rachel Brook, Hope Burdolski, Lauren Carlson, Mckenzie Eckroth, Katherine Ely, Brooke Fleming, Hallie Gabel, Isaiah Germolus, Emily Glass, Caylie Graeber, Gracie Grinsteiner, Allison Guthmiller, Nicholas Hinsz, Madelyn House, Mason Jochim, Annabelle Jundt, Jordan Kadrmas, Jeb Kaelberer, Srikrishna Kandooru, Olivia Kost, Eliza Lofberg, Abigail Mayer, Brianna Metzger, Anna Roaldson, Aubrey Roemmich, Brynn Shirley, Tatjana Svjetlanovic, Megan Ternes, Katelyn Tschosik, Kylie VerMaas, Faith Wahl, Kaitlyn Wanner, Jackson Ward, Olivia Weikum, Austin Wolf.

Mandan -- Evan Arenz, Jayme Cepek, Ian Dahners, Cura Doll, Kailey Jerome, Grace Klee, Evan Leingang, Lathan Lowman, Konnor Nelson, Elizabeth Preszler, Aaron Riopelle, Savana Schauer, Jackson Wiese.

Menoken -- Briana Krupinsky, Maren Schettler.

New Salem -- Trevor Goetzfridt.

Wing -- Belle Bernhardt.

Fehr earns degree

Spencer Fehr, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science degree in cultural resources management and archaeology from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Peterson achieves

Lauren Peterson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the fall 2021 semester.

President's list in Iowa

Mackenzie Swenson, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean's list in Nebraska

Katelyn Lang and Avery Meyhoff, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall 2021 semester.

Grosz nominated

Bridgett Grosz, Bismarck, has been nominated for the 2021 Goldwater Scholarship. Students are nominated for this scholarship based on their academic performance, involvement in research, and plans to pursue postgraduate degrees.

Grosz is a Minnesota State University Moorhead student majoring in geosciences and minoring in astronomy and Geographic Information System certification.

BSC students to compete

Andaleen Nelson, Ashley Stelter, both of Mandan; Sean Pietrowski, Hebron; and Yerouel Zamba, Bismarck, have been named North Dakota Microsoft Office Specialist champions and will compete in the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in June 2022.

Honors in Minnesota

Hunter Leno, Mandan, has been named to the honors list at Vermilion Community College in Ely for the fall 2021 semester.

Nicholas Devine, Sydney Lapp and Signe Penn, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for the fall 2021 semester.

Leno graduates

Hunter Leno, Mandan, has graduated from Vermilion Community College's Park Ranger Law Enforcement Academy in Ely, Minnesota.

