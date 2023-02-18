MSU, Mankato dean's lists

The following area students have been named to the academic high honor or honor dean's lists at Minnesota State University, Mankato for the 2022 fall semester.

Bismarck -- Marcella Ekre, Kalyssa Erickson, Grace Thinnes.

Mandan -- Elizabeth Felderman.

Local student achieves

Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, , has been named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois for the fall 2022 semester.

UND graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from the University of North Dakota.

Bismarck -- Tanner Ball, Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Baerlocher, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Jayda Boyd, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Hope Burdolski, Bachelor of Science in education, magna cum laude; Emily Glass, Bachelor of Science in education, summa cum laude; Hannah Houle, Bachelor of Science in education; Courtney Leben, Master of Social Work; Kari Mensen, Master of Education; Kaleb Mogard, Master of Science; Amanda Morse, Bachelor of Science in social work, magna cum laude; Kayla Peterson, Juris Doctor; Rogel Jan Tare, Bachelor of Arts; Tanner Thorsness, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kayla Vander Vorste, Master of Accountancy.

Mandan -- Orrin Burch, Juris Doctor, cum laude; Jacob Castillo, Master of Accountancy; Olivia Lacher, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Alicia Weiand, Master of Education; Sara Ziegler, Bachelor of Arts in political science and Bachelor of Science in criminal justice studies.

Local student earns degree

Corey Yates, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science in cultural resources management archaeology from St. Cloud State University.