On Campus - Feb. 13, 2021

Slavick selected
Kathryn Slavick, Mandan, has been selected a winner of the Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program by the American National Cattlewomen, Inc.
Slavick is an animal science and microbiology major with a minor in pre-veterinary medical sciences at North Dakota State University in Fargo. She currently serves as president for NDSU Collegiate Cattlewomen and also is an NDSU Ag ambassador. Slavick is the fifth generation on her family’s ranch in south-central North Dakota.
Dean's list in Illinois
Taylor Ekart, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, for the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list in Colorado
Liza Doppler, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango for the fall 2020 semester.
Kramer receives admission
Nathan Kramer, Bismarck, has been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.”
He will enter NDSU in fall 2021 and plans to major in finance with a minor in accounting. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Kramer as an honor student.
Concordia College dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Skylar Ackerman, Thomas Colby, Amanda Edwards, Carly Fornshell, Nicole Fornshell, Kylie Haas, Lauryn Hinckley, Maria Klipfel, Jaden Link, Chloe Markovic, Olivia Murdoff, Kaitlyn Page, Ava Pfeifer, Mads Rud, Emily Savageau.
Mandan -- Micayla Bitz, Maiah McCowan, Johan Stenslie.
New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.
UND fall graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from the University of North Dakota.
Bismarck -- Kayla Ellison, bachelor of arts and certificate, cum laude; Emily Mizell, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude; Karly Schrodt, bachelor of arts and certificate; Alison Traynor, master of social work; Tanner Woutat, bachelor of science in education; Carter Anderson, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Madison Edwards, bachelor of arts; Benjamin Frohlich, bachelor of business administration; Mikayla Glatt, bachelor of business administration; Kara Hathaway, bachelor of music, magna cum laude; Connor Hellman, bachelor of business administration; Bryce Horner, bachelor of business administration, cum laude; Jaymie Pittman, bachelor of science in education, summa cum laude; Derek Schaff, master of business administration; Mandy Slag, master of public health; Dillon Tollefson, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in education, cum laude; Lucas Wetsch, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Courtney Leben, bachelor of science in social work, summa cum laude; Madyson Wentz, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies, cum laude; Kyra Wetzel, bachelor of science in education.
Huff -- Sydney Graner, bachelor of science in kinesiology.
Mandan -- Alexander Bialke, bachelor of arts in political science, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies, cum laude; Taylor Bosch, bachelor of science in computer science, magna cum laude; Jeremy Friesz, master of accountancy; Madison Goetzfridt, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude; Eryn Haider, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Cameron Hoovestol, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; James Schmidt, bachelor of business administration, cum laude; Miah Wanner, bachelor of science; Madysen Zander, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude.
Menoken -- Glory Schettler, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude.
Wilton -- Loren Soma, doctor of philosophy.
Penn achieves
Signe Penn, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the fall 2020 semester.
Hausauer recognized
Alex Hausauer, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for the fall 2020 semester.