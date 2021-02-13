On Campus - Feb. 13, 2021

Concordia College dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for the fall 2020 semester.

UND fall graduates

Bismarck -- Kayla Ellison, bachelor of arts and certificate, cum laude; Emily Mizell, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude; Karly Schrodt, bachelor of arts and certificate; Alison Traynor, master of social work; Tanner Woutat, bachelor of science in education; Carter Anderson, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Madison Edwards, bachelor of arts; Benjamin Frohlich, bachelor of business administration; Mikayla Glatt, bachelor of business administration; Kara Hathaway, bachelor of music, magna cum laude; Connor Hellman, bachelor of business administration; Bryce Horner, bachelor of business administration, cum laude; Jaymie Pittman, bachelor of science in education, summa cum laude; Derek Schaff, master of business administration; Mandy Slag, master of public health; Dillon Tollefson, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in education, cum laude; Lucas Wetsch, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Courtney Leben, bachelor of science in social work, summa cum laude; Madyson Wentz, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies, cum laude; Kyra Wetzel, bachelor of science in education.