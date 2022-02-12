On Campus - Feb. 12, 2022

Kunz selected

Brooke Kunz, New Salem, has been selected as a Little International princess. Kunz is a junior majoring in agricultural education.

Little International is the North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club’s annual livestock showmanship competition.

The 96th Little International was held Feb. 12 on the NDSU campus with the Hall of Fame banquet the evening before.

Honor rolls in Minnesota

Elizabeth Felderman, Mandan, has been named to the honor list at the Minnesota State University, Mankato for the fall 2021 semester.

Alexandria Dirk, Mandan, has been named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Rochester for the fall 2021 semester.

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Zachary Bares, Isabella Kraft, Lucee LaMotte, Allison Schwengler.

Mandan -- Joseph Clark.

The following area students have been named to the dean’s honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Bismarck -- Grant Anderson, Kenley Anderson, Taylor Barth, Thomas Colby, Amanda Edwards, Nicole Fornshell, Lauryn Hinckley, Mackenzie Johnson, Ava Kiemele, Maria Klipfel, Jaden Link, Chloe Markovic, Noelle Martin, Maiah McCowan, Olivia Murdoff, Ava Pfeifer, Edwin Rasidovic, Graycin Wanzek.

Mandan -- Elizabeth Allan, Elizabeth Fedorchak.

Peterson achieves

Andrew Peterson, Bismarck, has earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, for the fall 2021 semester.

Bradley on dean's list

Hale Bradley, Bismarck, was among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Minot State University honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president's list or vice president for academic affairs’ honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Riley Ball, Zayden Bartosh, Amy Cleveland, Brenna Dick, Carson Fettig, Anna German, Kenneth Kersey-Russell, Ryan Kohler, Samuel Magelky, Shaelynn Purvis, Kaitlyn Schelske, Heaven Schumacher, Joshua Scott, Ashlyn Sipes, Josie Smyle, Amber Stevahn, Megan Stroh, Jordyn Weigel, Sierra Zetocha.

Flasher -- Leandra Schmidt.

Lincoln -- Joseph Jahner, Allyson Renschler.

Mandan -- Kennedy Harris, Kiana Haug, Ashton Holzer, Chaya Joersz, Lilyann Kirschemann, Kendra Miller, Jessica Meuchel, Hannah Thomas, Alexis Radke.

New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, Daniel Young.

Saint Anthony -- Gavin Miller.

Dean's list in South Dakota

Jordan Jacob, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings for the fall 2021 semester.

Mayville State University honors

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Mayville State University for the fall term.

Bismarck -- Andrea Beckler, Shelby Bohl, Laura Buchmann, Marianna Levingston, Summer Morgenstern, Victoria Reiswig, Caiden Schwehr.

Wilton -- Hayle Boechler.

