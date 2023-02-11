President's list in Minnesota
Nicholas Korom, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Central Lakes College.
Local student achieves
Elle Hill, Bismarck, has earned semester honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2022 semester.
Two on dean's list
Madison Becker and Avery Meyhoff, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall 2022 semester.
