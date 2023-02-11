President's list in Minnesota

Nicholas Korom, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Central Lakes College.

Local student achieves

Elle Hill, Bismarck, has earned semester honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2022 semester.

Two on dean's list

Madison Becker and Avery Meyhoff, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall 2022 semester.