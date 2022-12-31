On Campus - Dec. 31, 2022

Dean's list in Wisconsin
Dayton Deics, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin for the 2022 fall semester.
Tags
- Marissa Shea
- Luke Gasper
- West Point
- Military
- Military Academy
- John Hoeven
- Admission
- Appointment
- Jacob Boehm
- Shannon Boehm
- National Guard
- Betsy Kanz
- University
- Education
- Graduate Student
- University Of Mary
- Doctor
- Dean's List
- Sydney Graner
- Davenport
- Student
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Trimester
- Iowa
- Scholarship
- Athlete
- Harvest
- Sport
- North Dakota
- Awardee
- Ndsu Harvest Bowl
- County
- Bachelor Of Arts
- Emma Glant
- Northern State University
- South Dakota
- Degree
- Minnesota State University
- Aberdeen
- Mankato
- Bachelor Of Science
- Engineering
- Graduate
- Marcella Ekre
- Wisconsin
- Bismarck
- De Pere
- Semester
- Dayton Deics
- St. Norbert College
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!