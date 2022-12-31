 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Dec. 31, 2022

  • 0

Dean's list in Wisconsin

Dayton Deics, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin for the 2022 fall semester. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News