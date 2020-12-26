On Campus - Dec. 26, 2020

Bohrer, Marohl graduate
Brittany Bohrer and Rachel Marohl, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees or certificates from the University of Kansas.
Minot State graduates
The following area students were recognized by Minot State University as a December 2020 graduate.
Bismarck -- Eve Axvig, Jessica Foster, Dawson Rogstad and Jason Stenehjem.
Mandan -- Dustin Fischer.
Glen Ullin -- Skylar Soupir.
Schaff recognized
Elizabeth Schaff of Bismarck has been named to the dean's list at the University of Sioux Falls for the fall 2020 semester.
Patterson initiated
Deema Patterson of Bismarck has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at South Dakota State University.
NDSCS graduates
The following area students have been awarded degrees, diplomas or certificates by the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton for the 2020 spring or summer semester.
Bismarck -- Morgan Berg, Bo Bondeson, Matthew Curtis, Breanna Gartner, Hope Hausauer, Reece Jensen, Travis Lennie, Bridger Leno, Carlo Marrufo, Morgan Menge.
Glen Ullin -- Nathan Wolf.
Mandan -- Jaelynn Palmer.
MSUM graduates
The following area students have been awarded degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Bismarck -- Kennedy Benz, magna cum laude; Clara Derby, summa cum laude; Lilly Puhalla; Madison Schirado, magna cum laude; Emma Steckler, summa cum laude; Kyra Sullivan; Jenessa Whitmore.
Mandan -- Melina Holtzer-Benitez.
Spooner, Thomas graduate
Jared Spooner and Brayden Thomas, both of Bismarck, were awarded degrees by Minnesota State University, Mankato. Spooner has graduated magna cum laude and Thomas cum laude.