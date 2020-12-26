On Campus - Dec. 26, 2020

Bohrer, Marohl graduate

Brittany Bohrer and Rachel Marohl, both of Bismarck, have earned degrees or certificates from the University of Kansas.

Minot State graduates

The following area students were recognized by Minot State University as a December 2020 graduate.

Bismarck -- Eve Axvig, Jessica Foster, Dawson Rogstad and Jason Stenehjem.

Mandan -- Dustin Fischer.

Glen Ullin -- Skylar Soupir.

Schaff recognized

Elizabeth Schaff of Bismarck has been named to the dean's list at the University of Sioux Falls for the fall 2020 semester.

Patterson initiated

Deema Patterson of Bismarck has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at South Dakota State University.

NDSCS graduates