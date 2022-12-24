On Campus - Dec. 24, 2022

MSU, Mankato graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Bismarck — Marcella Ekre, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, summa cum laude; Josiah Sirag, Bachelor of Science in engineering, integrated engineering.
