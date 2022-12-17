 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Dec. 17, 2022

Local graduate in South Dakota

Emma Glant, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and history from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She graduated summa cum laude.

MSUM graduates 

The following area students have earned degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead. 

Bismarck -- Eva Abfalter, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, speech/language/hearing science; Ashley Scherbenske, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, speech/language/hearing science.

Mandan -- Amber Daniel, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, paralegal.

