On Campus - Dec. 12, 2020

Martin nominated

Maguire Martin, Bismarck, has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy by Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

Maguire is a senior at Century High School. His extracurricular activities include football and track and field as well as participating in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar and the Naval Academy Summer Seminar. He was inducted into the National Honors Society and has maintained a 3.92 GPA.

The academy requires a nomination from the individual's U.S. representative, one of their U.S. senators, or the vice president of the U.S. to attend. The academy admission board determines final appointments.

Newgard, Wald receive admission

Shayla Newgard and Caitlin Wald, both of Mandan, have been admitted to North Dakota State University "with distinction."

Newgard will enter NDSU in fall 2021 and plans to major in criminal justice/law with a minor in political science.

Wald will enter NDSU in fall 2021 and plans to major in history education.

Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Newgard and Wald as honor students.

