On Campus - August 7, 2021
On Campus - August 7, 2021

Dean's list in Minnesota

The following area students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Bismarck -- Bailee Blickensderfer, Holten Bradley, Kiara Dahmus, Bryce Everson, Lauren Foley, Calvin Karalus, Abby Kelsch, Brandon Prichard.

Mandan -- Taylor Fix, McKenzie Ulrich.

Doppler graduates

Liza Doppler, Bismarck, has graduated summa cum laude with a degree in political science from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Graner accepted

Sydney Graner, Mandan, was accepted for enrollment for the summer 2021 trimester in the doctor of chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

