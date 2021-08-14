On Campus - August 14, 2021

Spangelo awarded

Aubrey Spangelo, Mandan, has been honored with the 2021 AK award given by AK Mandan Chapter of P.E.O.

Spangelo graduated from Mandan High School and will study percussion at North Dakota State University this fall to earn a Doctor of Music Arts degree.

The award is given annually to a graduating female senior from Mandan High School who exhibits leadership, interest and involvement in the community.

Hample scholarships

The Professional Women’s Club announced that Emily Nelson and Paige Lang are the recipients of the Esther Hample Scholarship.

Nelson graduated from Century High School, attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and plans on attending the University of Mary. She is majoring in counseling with the goal of becoming a North Dakota license professional counselor. She is also working on completing her Dance/Movement Therapy Certification to use alternative therapy in clinical and school settings in the Bismarck-Mandan community.