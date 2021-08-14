On Campus - August 14, 2021

Spangelo awarded
Aubrey Spangelo, Mandan, has been honored with the 2021 AK award given by AK Mandan Chapter of P.E.O.
Spangelo graduated from Mandan High School and will study percussion at North Dakota State University this fall to earn a Doctor of Music Arts degree.
The award is given annually to a graduating female senior from Mandan High School who exhibits leadership, interest and involvement in the community.
Hample scholarships
The Professional Women’s Club announced that Emily Nelson and Paige Lang are the recipients of the Esther Hample Scholarship.
Nelson graduated from Century High School, attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and plans on attending the University of Mary. She is majoring in counseling with the goal of becoming a North Dakota license professional counselor. She is also working on completing her Dance/Movement Therapy Certification to use alternative therapy in clinical and school settings in the Bismarck-Mandan community.
Lang graduated from Bismarck High School and is attending the University of Mary. She is pursuing a degree in civil engineering and interning at APEX Engineering. She enjoys the water aspect of civil engineering and upon completing her degree, plans to become a professional engineer.
Dean's list in Minnesota
Katie Perrin and Molly Rickert, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth for spring semester 2021.
Scholarship recipients
The following area students have been awarded scholarships to St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota for the 2021-22 academic school year.
Isabella Kraft, Bismarck, has been awarded the $1,000 Arch and Amy Pease Scholarship in mass communications.
Allison Schwengler, Bismarck, has been awarded the $800 English Endowed Scholarship Fund and the $1,500 Mary Beth Wedum Scholarship.