On Campus - Aug. 6, 2022

Honors in Minnesota

Nicholas Devine, Sydney Lapp and Signe Penn, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the spring 2022 semester.

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Daniel Balcom, Medora Creek, Morgan Fisher, Abby Kelsch, Brandt Kringlie, LeiLani Perrin, Brandon Prichard, Zoey Schmit, Luke Sorensen, Maggie Sorensen, Thomas Vadnais.

Mayville State dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Mayville State University for the spring 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Andrea Beckler, Shelby Bohl, Tedi Jensen, Madelyn Larson, Marianna Levingston, Summer Morgenstern, Victoria Reiswig, Nikki Schmaltz, Carson Svalen.

Mandan -- Dempsie Beckers, Hunter Holzer, Anthony Johnson, Taylor Uehran.

Local graduate in Wisconsin

Kennedy Blair, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science in educational leadership and policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.