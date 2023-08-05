Area student earns degree
Barret Smith, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Music in music performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
P.E.O. scholarship
Ella Strutz, 2023 graduate of Shiloh Christian School, received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AP of Bismarck and will attend Arizona State University majoring in music therapy.
