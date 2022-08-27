 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Aug. 27, 2022

Anderson makes list

Bridger Anderson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri for the spring 2022 semester.

President's honor roll at BSC

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for the summer 2022 semester. An asterisk designates a 4.00 grade point average.

Bismarck -- Joshua Lakoduk-Ernst,* Samantha Lawler, Emily St. Aubin,* Bennett Paris, Jake Voeller, Angela Wilebski.

Mandan -- Maria Redfield, Melissa Weltikol.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News