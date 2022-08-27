On Campus - Aug. 27, 2022

Anderson makes list
Bridger Anderson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri for the spring 2022 semester.
President's honor roll at BSC
The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for the summer 2022 semester. An asterisk designates a 4.00 grade point average.
Bismarck -- Joshua Lakoduk-Ernst,* Samantha Lawler, Emily St. Aubin,* Bennett Paris, Jake Voeller, Angela Wilebski.
Mandan -- Maria Redfield, Melissa Weltikol.
