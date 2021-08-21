On Campus - Aug. 21, 2021

Reid achieves
Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the 2021 spring semester.
NDSU dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for the 2021 summer semester.
Bismarck -- Jena Emter, Jonathan Gallagher, Benjamin Grinsteiner, Cole Grossman, Kati Hayden, Evan Hermanson, Karlee Kaylor, Connor Marchus and Sydney Sanford.
Mandan -- Kordell Myers and Keatyn Skytland.
