On Campus - Aug. 20, 2022

Local graduate in Texas

Jaksen Perrin, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Public Health from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Scholarship recipients

Lauren Miller, Bismarck, received the Provost Award at North Dakota State University. The award recognizes students who scored a 25-28 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. Miller will enter NDSU in the fall and major in elementary education.

Kyler Scott, Bismarck, received the Presidential Award at North Dakota State University. The award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Scott will enter NDSU in the fall and major in computer science.

Adam Moch, Bismarck, has received the Amy Svihovec Memorial Scholarship from the North Dakota Association of Counties.

The scholarship created in 2010 honors the memory of Amy Svihovec, daughter of Linda Svihovec, former auditor and treasurer of McKenzie County. Moch is a junior at the University of North Dakota and son of Renae Moch, Burleigh County public health director.

Local graduate in Nebraska

Morgan McPherson, Bismarck, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.