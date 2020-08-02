On campus - Aug. 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weisgarber recognized

Allison Weisgarber, Bismarck, has been named to the president’s list for academic achievement at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D., for the spring 2020 semester.

MacDonald receives scholarship

Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders.

MacDonald will study agricultural education at North Dakota State University in the fall.

Pittman receives scholarship

Casey Pittman, Mandan, has been awarded a $1,315 Comstock Memorial scholarship and a $2,000 Elmer and Frances Flaig scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead’s School of Teaching and Learning.

Pittman will study elementary inclusive education at MSUM in the fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0