Neff earns MBA
David Neff, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Area student named to dean's list
Haley Mehlhoff, Wilton, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus for the spring 2023 semester.
Local students earn degrees
Ryen Hedge and Carly Palmer, both of Bismarck, have earned Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Wyoming.
