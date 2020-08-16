On Campus - Aug. 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming announces dean’s list

Erin Barndhardt and Ryen Hedge, both Bismarck, were named to the dean’s list and dean's freshman honor rolls for academic achievement at University of Wyoming for the spring 2020 semester.

Doan graduates

Aaron Doan, Bismarck, graduated from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., May 2020. Doan earned a master of business administration degree.

Honor roll in Kansas

Braden Gilbertson, Bismarck, has been named to the honor roll at University of Kansas for the spring 2020 semester.

Dakota College honors

Cassandra Corral, Mandan, has been named to the honor roll at Dakota College at Bottineau for the spring 2020 semester.

Amy Brossart, Menoken, has been named to the dean's list at Dakota College at Bottineau for the spring 2020 semester.

Saint John's dean's list

Zachary Vetter, Bismarck, was named to the dean's list for spring 2020 semester at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minn. Vetter is a senior computer science and mathematics double-major.

