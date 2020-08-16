On Campus - Aug. 16, 2020

Wyoming announces dean’s list
Erin Barndhardt and Ryen Hedge, both Bismarck, were named to the dean’s list and dean's freshman honor rolls for academic achievement at University of Wyoming for the spring 2020 semester.
Doan graduates
Aaron Doan, Bismarck, graduated from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., May 2020. Doan earned a master of business administration degree.
Honor roll in Kansas
Braden Gilbertson, Bismarck, has been named to the honor roll at University of Kansas for the spring 2020 semester.
Dakota College honors
Cassandra Corral, Mandan, has been named to the honor roll at Dakota College at Bottineau for the spring 2020 semester.
Amy Brossart, Menoken, has been named to the dean's list at Dakota College at Bottineau for the spring 2020 semester.
Saint John's dean's list
Zachary Vetter, Bismarck, was named to the dean's list for spring 2020 semester at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minn. Vetter is a senior computer science and mathematics double-major.
