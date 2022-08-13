 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Aug. 13, 2022

Scholarship recipients

Andrew Entzi, Mandan, and Chloe Kraft, Bismarck, have received the North Dakota State University Opportunity Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes graduates of a North Dakota high school.

Entzi and Kraft will enter NDSU in the fall. Entzi will major in business administration and marketing and Kraft will major in radiologic sciences.

