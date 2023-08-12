Area student achieves

Cody Maier, Mandan, has been named to the honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon for the spring 2023 semester.

Dean's list in Missouri

Bridger Anderson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis for the spring 2023 semester.

Three on provost's honor roll

The following area students have been named to the provost's honor roll at the University of Wyoming in Laramie for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Ryen Hedge, Carly Palmer.

New Salem -- Brooke Stephens.

Gasper earns degree

Jane Gasper, Bismarck, has earned a degree in history with honors from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Local students make dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for the 2023 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Brooke Brenden, Thomas Davis, Lindsy Dawson, Nathan Hauck, Sana Kathawala, Taylor Kautzman, Abby Kelsch, Brandt Kringlie, Samara Link, Bethany Magnus, Brynn Miller, LeiLani Perrin, Brooklyn Price, Zoey Schmit, Shivani Shrestha, Maggie Sorensen, Libby Weaver.

Lincoln -- Cameron Krueger.

Scholarship recipient

Morgan Nelson, Bismarck, has received a $2,000 scholarship from the North Dakota Association of Counties.

Nelson is a senior at North Dakota State University and daughter of Lt. Tracy Nelson, Burleigh County Sherriff's Office.

Mandan High School grad recognized

Arianna Gonzales-Rodriguez, a 2023 Mandan High School graduate, has been named the winner of the North Dakota Council of Teachers of English "John Wall Promising Artist" award.

Gonzales-Rodriguez served as editor-in-chief of the Mandan High School Courier. She is also fluent in French and Spanish and plans to major in journalism and communications at Bismarck State College.