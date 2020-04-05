On campus - April 5, 2020

Degrees awarded

Dakota Schell and Halee Ternes , both of Bismarck, have been awarded a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

NDFB scholarship awarded

Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck, has been awarded the North Dakota Farm Bureau's Agriculture Scholarship. The scholarship is for an undergraduate student majoring in agriculture that has completed or will be completing a freshman year of post-secondary school.