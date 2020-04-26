On campus - April 26, 2020

Bitz awarded
Micayla Bitz, of Mandan and a sophomore at Concordia College, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from North Dakota Professional Communicators.
Bitz is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, a communicator honor society, and she serves as president of the Concordia chapter of College Democrats. She’s also putting her communication skills to use as a fundraising assistant with the community engagement team of a local nonprofit organization. Bitz is majoring in communication studies with a minor in English and political science.
The Marion J. Piper Scholarship is open to any students enrolled at a North Dakota college or university, or Concordia College or Minnesota State University Moorhead in Minnesota and named in honor of a longtime NDPC member who died in 1969.
Science scholarship
Loren E. Wold has established a scholarship in memory of Wade Forster, science instructor at Bismarck High School for more than 30 years.
The Wold Family Scholarship will be awarded annually to five Bismarck Public Schools senior students who have excelled in their academic pursuits and will be attending college. Preference will be given to those majoring in the area of science who have a strong sense of giving back. Selection will be based on a minimum 3.0 GPA and minimum cumulative ACT of 20.
NDSU admission
William Dohrmann, Bismarck, has been admitted to North Dakota State University “with distinction.” He will enter NDSU in fall 2020 and plans to major in engineering. Distinction means that NDSU is acknowledging Dohrmann as an honor student.
In high school, Dohrmann is active in soccer, swimming, National Honor Society and Boy Scouts of America.
Forbes awarded
Koltyn Forbes, Bismarck, has been offered the Husker Power scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Honors in Oregon
Jane Brodie, Bismarck, has been named to the scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University for the winter term.
