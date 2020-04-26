On campus - April 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bitz awarded

Micayla Bitz, of Mandan and a sophomore at Concordia College, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from North Dakota Professional Communicators.

Bitz is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, a communicator honor society, and she serves as president of the Concordia chapter of College Democrats. She’s also putting her communication skills to use as a fundraising assistant with the community engagement team of a local nonprofit organization. Bitz is majoring in communication studies with a minor in English and political science.

The Marion J. Piper Scholarship is open to any students enrolled at a North Dakota college or university, or Concordia College or Minnesota State University Moorhead in Minnesota and named in honor of a longtime NDPC member who died in 1969.

Science scholarship

Loren E. Wold has established a scholarship in memory of Wade Forster, science instructor at Bismarck High School for more than 30 years.