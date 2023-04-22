Local student on list

Shana Geiger, Bismarck, has been named to the scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis for the winter 2023 semester.

Honors in Alaska

Megan Klym, Bismarck, has been named to the chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the fall 2022 semester.

BSC students achieve

Six Bismarck State College students placed in the top three of business-related competitions held at the 53rd Annual North Dakota State Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate Leadership Conference.

Area students are Evan Jeglum, Andy Rahrich, Blessed Topera and Matthew Vana, all of Bismarck; and Bart Gnirk, Lincoln.