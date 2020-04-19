On campus - April 19, 2020

Oil, gas scholarship open
The Al Golden Memorial Scholarship Fund is named after North Dakota oil pioneer and the first member of the NDPC’s Hall of Fame, Al Golden. The North Dakota Petroleum Foundation awards nine $2,000 scholarships each school year. Recipients receive $1,000 for the fall semester and $1,000 for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the award, students must:
- Be a full-time student for the fall semester of 2020 and the spring semester of 2021 and must have completed ONE of the following:
- Have at least six months work/internship experience in the oil and gas industry;
- Have completed at least 12 hours in geology, earth science, geological/petroleum engineering, chemistry, math, or safety; or
- Have at least a 3.0 GPA
Applications are due June 1, 2020 and online at https://www.ndoilfoundation.org/al-golden-scholarship/.
