On campus - April 17, 2021

Med school awards

The University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences 2021 Sophomore Awards took place virtually on April 5.

Academic awards are presented to second-year medical students in recognition of their overall academic achievements: The DeBoer Memorial Award — Keaton Rummel, Bismarck; James Kelleher Award — Mikeala Herberg, Mandan.

BSC student qualifies

Julian Clemon, Bismarck, has been named a Phi Beta Lambda national qualifier after participating in the virtual Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference held April 9 and 10.

Clemon was awarded first place in the Personal Finance category, third in the Job Interview, and was elected to the 2021-22 PBL State Leadership Team as vice president of communications.

