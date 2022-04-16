On Campus - April 16, 2022

Scholarship recipient

Roman Huddleson, Bismarck, has received a $10,000 University Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Huddleson plans to pursue a degree in ecology and evolutionary science.

Helgeson inducted

Sydney Helgeson, Bismarck, has been inducted into the University of Alabama Mortar Board Honor Society.

Mortar Board, a national honor society for men and women, is based on leadership, scholarship and service. It is one of the highest honors that can be granted to seniors. Members must display outstanding dedication to service and leadership.

Singing achievements

Sophie Lind, Mandan, placed third in the junior classical treble division at the state's annual National Association of Teachers of Singing competition hosted by the North Dakota State University Challey School of Music.

Vollmuth performs

Briele Vollmuth, Mandan, has competed as a finalist at the Kansas State University music program's Honors Recital and Awards Ceremony held April 8.

Vollmuth, a master's student in music, played "Fantaisie Pastorale," Op. 37, by Eugene Bozza for oboe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0