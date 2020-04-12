On campus - April 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scholarships impacted

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting some scholarship application deadlines.

The North Dakota Water Education Foundation has extended the deadline for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship to May 1. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.

Applications are available by calling the foundation office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or going to: https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/.

The National Sunflower Association has extended the deadline for its Curtis Stern Memorial Scholarship until May 1. One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded.

For an application form and more information, go to: https://www.ndcf.net/receive/scholarships/stern.html. Contact Tina Mittelsteadt at tinam@sunflowernsa.com with any questions.

