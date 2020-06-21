North Dakota State University graduates

North Dakota State University graduates

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota State University has announced its spring 2020 graduation list. Area students are as follows:

Bismarck -- Carla Abel, bachelor of science in natural resources management; Jessi Bates, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Samantha Baumgartner, bachelor of science in English education; Alyssa Beck, bachelor of science in nursing; Taylor Benske, bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Anna Bianco, bachelor of science in nursing; Joshua Bring, bachelor of science in psychology; Alexis Brown, bachelor of science in psychology; Jarrett Brown, bachelor of science in psychology; Jordan Christianson, bachelor of science in business administration; Rawi Dore, bachelor of science in nursing; Connor Dymerski, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Tatenda Dzvokora, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Alison Fisher, bachelor of science in accounting; William Franklund, bachelor of science in emergency management; Sydney Garcia, master of architecture; Morgan Gietzen, bachelor of science in exercise science; Anastasia Glasser, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Lakin Grahl, bachelor of science in nursing; Kaitlyn Gura, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Joshua Hadsell, doctorate in nursing practice; Morgen Hagerott, bachelor of science in chemistry; Jenny Hanson, bachelor of science in range science; Sarah Hazelett, master of architecture; Gareth Heintz, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Kodi Hettich, bachelor of science in psychology; Alex Hoffman, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Cole Honeyman, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Trista Jetty, bachelor of science in nursing; Brett Job, bachelor of science in construction engineering; Lucas Jundt, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Megan Kelley, bachelor of science in nursing; Peyton Kerzmann, bachelor of science in psychology; Marcus Kopp, bachelor of science in exercise science; Jacklyn Kraft, bachelor of science in exercise science; Michael Kuch, doctorate of pharmacy; Brennen Kuntz, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Alexandra LaCombe, bachelor of science in history; Jacob Leingang, bachelor of science in physical education; Amanda Leintz, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science; Macy Lynch, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Jerrod MacDonald, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Harrison Malloy, bachelor of science in computer science; Scott Mann, bachelor of science in marketing; Spencer Marchus, bachelor of science in computer science; Johnny Marquez, bachelor of science in apparel, retail merchandising and design; Anna McCusker, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Jacob McGarvey, bachelor of science in microbiology; Macy Merkel, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Kaleb Mogard, bachelor of science in psychology; Alyssa Myers, bachelor of science in nursing; Anna Nelson, bachelor of science in English; Majalisa Nelson, bachelor of arts in English; Jordan Nitsch, bachelor of science in marketing; Lauren Nordberg, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Ali Norman, bachelor of science in nursing; Mara Nustad, bachelor of science in family and consumer sciences education; Delaney Olson, bachelor of science in interior design; Kaitlyn Omvig, doctorate of pharmacy; Brandon Page, bachelor of science in physical education; Myranda Page, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Isaac Pladsen, bachelor of science in environmental design; Hailey Pomonis, doctorate in nursing practice; Mason Pugh, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Zoe Randazzo, master of architecture; Jake Sanders, bachelor of science in construction management; Matthew Schaffner, bachelor of science in nursing; Kambri Schaner, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Austin Schmidt, master in landscape architecture; Nathan Schumacher, bachelor of science in nursing; Rowdy Schwartz, bachelor of science in nursing; Jaclin Seeberg, doctorate in nursing practice; Morgan Seminary, bachelor of science in psychology; Sara Simenson, bachelor of science in psychology; David Smith, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Shayla Smith, bachelor of science in psychology; Emerson Solemsaas, bachelor of science in political science; Alexa Spotts, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Austin Steiner, bachelor of science in nursing; Anastasia Stepanov, master of public health; Brad Stockert, master of music; Austin Todd, master of applied statistics; Lisa Vaca, doctorate of nursing practice; Camrin Wald, bachelor of science in horticulture; Braden Weight, master of physics; Austin Wetsch, bachelor of science in construction; Dusty Wisham, bachelor of science in nursing; Gracynn Young, bachelor of science in psychology.

Glen Ullin – Taya Bandle, bachelor of science in nursing; Heather Kottre, bachelor of science in nursing.

Hebron – Carson Woroniecki, bachelor of science in anthropology.

Lincoln – Erica Martin, bachelor of science in human development and family science.

Linton – Jordan Hulm, bachelor of science in finance; Wyatt Nagel, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

Lisbon – Alycia Berglund, bachelor of science in nursing; Caren Blaschke, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Xanthe Dick, bachelor of science in psychology; Caleb Duvall, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Aaron Froemke, master of science in plant sciences; Sydney Griffith, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Trevor Schultz, bachelor of science in crop and weed sciences; Sabrina Scoles, bachelor of science in business administration.

Mandan – Alexandra Baaken, doctorate of pharmacy; Liberty Colling, bachelor of science in English education; Katelyn Fastnacht, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science; William Fleck, bachelor of science in computer science; Haley Geiger, bachelor of science in animal science; Parker Harm, bachelor of science in sport management; Kenneth Haugen, doctorate of pharmacy; Kristen Hurdelbrink, bachelor of science in statistics; Shae Johnson, bachelor of science in nursing; Arnela Karic, bachelor of science in psychology; Macey Kleinjan, master of science in agricultural education; Hannah Moe, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Destiny Smith, bachelor of science in microbiology; Christopher Vander Wal, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Nathan Wanner, bachelor of science in architecture; Tyler Weigel, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Gabrielle Wolf, bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Menoken – Jenna Duttenhefner, bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Jessica Duttenhefner, bachelor of science in biological sciences.

New Salem – Libby Bateman, bachelor of science in animal science.

Wing – Tucker Bergquist, bachelor of science in computer science; Erika Eckholm, doctorate of pharmacy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hometown

Presidential Award winners

Bismarck Public Schools has announced its Presidential Award winners in fifth, eighth and 12th grades for the 2019-20 school year. These stude…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News