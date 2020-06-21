North Dakota State University graduates

Bismarck -- Carla Abel, bachelor of science in natural resources management; Jessi Bates, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Samantha Baumgartner, bachelor of science in English education; Alyssa Beck, bachelor of science in nursing; Taylor Benske, bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Anna Bianco, bachelor of science in nursing; Joshua Bring, bachelor of science in psychology; Alexis Brown, bachelor of science in psychology; Jarrett Brown, bachelor of science in psychology; Jordan Christianson, bachelor of science in business administration; Rawi Dore, bachelor of science in nursing; Connor Dymerski, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Tatenda Dzvokora, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Alison Fisher, bachelor of science in accounting; William Franklund, bachelor of science in emergency management; Sydney Garcia, master of architecture; Morgan Gietzen, bachelor of science in exercise science; Anastasia Glasser, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Lakin Grahl, bachelor of science in nursing; Kaitlyn Gura, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Joshua Hadsell, doctorate in nursing practice; Morgen Hagerott, bachelor of science in chemistry; Jenny Hanson, bachelor of science in range science; Sarah Hazelett, master of architecture; Gareth Heintz, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Kodi Hettich, bachelor of science in psychology; Alex Hoffman, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Cole Honeyman, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Trista Jetty, bachelor of science in nursing; Brett Job, bachelor of science in construction engineering; Lucas Jundt, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Megan Kelley, bachelor of science in nursing; Peyton Kerzmann, bachelor of science in psychology; Marcus Kopp, bachelor of science in exercise science; Jacklyn Kraft, bachelor of science in exercise science; Michael Kuch, doctorate of pharmacy; Brennen Kuntz, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Alexandra LaCombe, bachelor of science in history; Jacob Leingang, bachelor of science in physical education; Amanda Leintz, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science; Macy Lynch, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Jerrod MacDonald, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Harrison Malloy, bachelor of science in computer science; Scott Mann, bachelor of science in marketing; Spencer Marchus, bachelor of science in computer science; Johnny Marquez, bachelor of science in apparel, retail merchandising and design; Anna McCusker, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Jacob McGarvey, bachelor of science in microbiology; Macy Merkel, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Kaleb Mogard, bachelor of science in psychology; Alyssa Myers, bachelor of science in nursing; Anna Nelson, bachelor of science in English; Majalisa Nelson, bachelor of arts in English; Jordan Nitsch, bachelor of science in marketing; Lauren Nordberg, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Ali Norman, bachelor of science in nursing; Mara Nustad, bachelor of science in family and consumer sciences education; Delaney Olson, bachelor of science in interior design; Kaitlyn Omvig, doctorate of pharmacy; Brandon Page, bachelor of science in physical education; Myranda Page, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Isaac Pladsen, bachelor of science in environmental design; Hailey Pomonis, doctorate in nursing practice; Mason Pugh, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Zoe Randazzo, master of architecture; Jake Sanders, bachelor of science in construction management; Matthew Schaffner, bachelor of science in nursing; Kambri Schaner, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Austin Schmidt, master in landscape architecture; Nathan Schumacher, bachelor of science in nursing; Rowdy Schwartz, bachelor of science in nursing; Jaclin Seeberg, doctorate in nursing practice; Morgan Seminary, bachelor of science in psychology; Sara Simenson, bachelor of science in psychology; David Smith, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Shayla Smith, bachelor of science in psychology; Emerson Solemsaas, bachelor of science in political science; Alexa Spotts, bachelor of science in human development and family science; Austin Steiner, bachelor of science in nursing; Anastasia Stepanov, master of public health; Brad Stockert, master of music; Austin Todd, master of applied statistics; Lisa Vaca, doctorate of nursing practice; Camrin Wald, bachelor of science in horticulture; Braden Weight, master of physics; Austin Wetsch, bachelor of science in construction; Dusty Wisham, bachelor of science in nursing; Gracynn Young, bachelor of science in psychology.