North Dakota State University graduates – Sept. 18, 2021
North Dakota State University graduates – Sept. 18, 2021

North Dakota State University awarded 323 degrees to students in summer 2021.

Area students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates those who graduated with honors after earning a 3.50 or higher GPA.

Degrees are abbreviated BS, Bachelor of Science; BSEE, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; MEDUCAT, Master of Education; MS, Master of Science.

Bismarck — *Cameron Gall, BSEE; *Allexis Grabowska, BS, veterinary technology; Jaida Hanson, BS, exercise science; Casey Martel, BS, natural resources management; Dana Michaelson, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Justin Miller, MS, health, nutrition and exercise science; *Emily Nelson, BS, radiologic sciences; Allison Schumacher, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Collin Vander Wal, MS, health, nutrition and exercise science.

Mandan — Rebecca Deierling, MEDUCAT, educational leadership.

Menoken — *Matthew Guenther, BS, sport management.

New Salem — Talon Mack, MS, agricultural and biosystems engineering.

