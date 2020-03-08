North Dakota State University graduates – March 1, 2020

North Dakota State University awarded nearly 1,034 degrees to students in fall 2019.
Area students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates those who graduated with honors after earning a 3.50 or higher GPA.
Degrees are abbreviated BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BS, bachelor of science; BSABENG,bachelor of science in agricultural and biosystems engineering; BSCE, bachelor of science in civil engineering; BSCONSM, bachelor of science in construction management; BSEE, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; BSME, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; BSN, bachelor of science in nursing; BUS, bachelor of university studies; MA, master of arts; MEDUCAT, master of education; PHD, doctor of philosophy.
Baldwin — Kristie Knopp, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Ashly Miller, BS, agricultural economics.
Bismarck — Jessica Anderson, BS, business administration; KenaDee Babeck, BS, accounting; Elizabeth Barrett, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; *Cynthia Berglind, BSN; Ivy Bergstrom, BS, psychology; *Ryan Joseph Bernhardt, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Taylor Bjork, BS, strategic communication; *Sara Bolme, BS, English education; Josh Brilz, BSABENG; *Tate Brunelle, BS, biological sciences; *Andrea Buzakovic, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Karen Collin, BS, family and consumer science education; Riley Conlin, BS, computer science; *Hayley Delorme, BS, criminal justice; Jana Detwiler, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; *Amanda DeWitt, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Lindsey Dickey, PHD, biological sciences; *Zachary Doll, BSEE; *Andrew Ensz, BSCONENG; *Drew Erickson, BSCE; Leif Everson, BS, political science; *Alaina Furcht, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Andrew Graner, BS, computer science; Julie Haff, BS, apparel, retail merchandise and design; Lukas Hillerson, BS, natural resources management; Alicia Hinkley, BS, art education; Melissa Hurt, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; McKayla Kolb, BS, environmental design; Noah Kopp, BS, criminal justice; Trevo Kraft, BSCONSM; Brittany Kuester, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Cole Lawrence BSCONSM; *Jesse Little, BS, social science education; Orlando Machado, BSN; Lindsay Mock, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Sarah Morrow, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Rani Nelson, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Emily Nutsch, BSN; Katie Okeefe, BSN; *Michael Pegors, BS, physical education; Nicholas Perrin, BSME; Whitney Perrin, BSME; Patrick Phillips, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Andrew Rosendahl-Pinks, BSN; *Heather Roy, BSN; Kendrick Rummel, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Haley Schmitt, BS, psychology; Miranda Schwab, BSN; Sunoj Shajahan, PHD, agricultural and biosystems engineering; *Andrew Steinwand, BS, accounting; Devan Thompson, BUS; *Katie Vander Laan, BS, psychology; *Cassidy Wilhelm, BSN; Andrea Winbauer, BSN; Arlene Wolf, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Selena Wolff, BSN.
Hebron — *Zachary Krein, BS, agricultural education.
Lincoln — *Larissa Kaiser, BSN; *Hailee Thomas, BSN.
Mandan — Eric Appiah, BSN; Elyssa Bickford, BFA, theater arts; Chelsea Condon, BSN; Kristi Dagman, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Michael DeGreef, BS, biological sciences; Katelyn Duppong, BS, accounting; Dakota Goodhouse, MA, history; Brad Kelly, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Samantha Morrell, BS, microbiology; *Tate Russell, BS, management; Nicole Schaff, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Patrisha Skadberg, BSN; Kayla Stelter, BS, business administration; Pamela Zimmerle-Baker, MEDUCAT, educational leadership.
McKenzie — *Kaitlyn Binstock, BSN.
Wilton — Connor Thompson, BSCE.