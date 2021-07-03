North Dakota State University graduates – July 3, 2021

North Dakota State University awarded nearly 1,820 degrees to students in spring 2021.
Area students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates those who graduated with honors after earning a 3.50 or higher GPA.
Degrees are abbreviated BA, Bachelor of Arts; BFA, Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS, Bachelor of Science; BSABENG, Bachelor of Science in agricultural and biosystems engineering; BSARCH, Bachelor of Science in architecture; BSCE, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; BSCONSM, Bachelor of Science in construction management; BSEE, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; BSME, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; BSN, Bachelor of Science in nursing; BUS, Bachelor of University Studies; MA, Master of Arts; MARCH, Master of Architecture; MATRG, Master of Athletic Training; MEDUCAT, Master of Education; MLA, Master of Landscape Architecture; MS, Master of Science; DNP, Doctor of Nursing Practice; PHARMD, Doctor of Pharmacy; PHD, Doctor of Philosophy.
Bismarck — *Jordan Aberle, BS, political science; *Emmett Adair, BA, history; Averie Anderson, BS, business administration; Tyler Backman, BS, management information systems; Hannah Bailey, DNP; Brandon Bauman, BS, human development and family science; *Jordan Bentz, BS, psychology; *Jamie Bishop, BSN; *Birgen Black, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; Kayla Briggs, PHARMD; *Alexa Brown, BS, pharmaceutical sciences; *McKenna Brown, BSARCH; *Tatum Butz, BS, art; Andrea Buzakovic, PHARM; Alexander Callahan, BSN; *Makinzie Callaway, BS, animal science; Ryan Clancy, BS, finance; Amanda DeWitt, PHARMD; *Aristotle Diep, BSN; *Olivia Dietrich, BSN; Mikayla Dietz, BSN; *Melissa Domagala, BSN; *Dani Douri, BS, biochemistry and molecular biology; *Aleah Dyk, BS, criminal justice; *Samantha Eckroth, BSN; Kyra Ekre, BSN; *Dane Fischer, BSME; Zachary Franklin, BSEE; *Baylee Gartner, BS, physical education;*Allie Geiger, BS, psychology; *Katherine German, BSN; Ezra Gray, BS, political science; Joshua Grosz, BSME; *Kelsie Gustin, BSN; Isabel Hanson, BS, apparel, retail merchandising and design; *Morgan Hansted, BS, biological sciences; Kiara Harper, BS, exercise science; Alex Hausauer, BS, general agriculture; Mason Heustis, BSCE; Preston Hewitt, MATRG; *Heidi Hilz, BSN; Alyssa Holm, BS, biological sciences; Emily Hopfauf, MLA; *Briana Humphrey, BS, interior design; *Tanner Jochim, BS, natural resources management; *Samuel Johnson, BSCONSM; *Anna Keller, BS, biological sciences; Alexandra Kulish, BSN; *Brianna Landeis, BS, radiologic sciences; *Kyra Lind, BSN; *Bailee McEvers, BS, geology; *Christopher Meduna, BSME; *Kayla Mittelsteadt, BS, accounting; Yasmin Mohamed, BSN; Jennifer Nagel, MARCH; *Kaitlyn Peterson, BS, Animal Science; *Chandler Ramsdell, BS, computer science; Josh Renz, BS, political science; Jacob Richter, MS, business analytics; Kyle Roth, BUS; Kendrick Rummel, PHARMD; *Alexis Rusch, BMUS, Music; Josue San Jose Gonzalez, BSCE; Drew Sandvig, BS, human development and family science; *Rachael Sayler, BS, business administration; Cale Schafer, MEDUCAT, education leadership; *Katrina Schauer, BS, biological sciences; *Mathew Scheetz BS biological sciences; Brooke Schulte, MEDUCAT; David Schwartz, MS, computer science; Connor Silbernagel, BS, finance;*Erica Solberg, BS, political science; *Hannah Tangen, BFA; *Brennan Tyler, BSARCH;*Katie Unbehaun, BSN; Christian Wanner, BSME; *Hailey Wanner, BS, social science education; *Lisa Wentz, BSN; *Shanae Wentz, BSN; *Alyssa Wolf, BSN; Gabrielle Young, BS, veterinary technology.
Lincoln — *Corynne Krenz, BS, psychology; *Timothy Renschler, BS, natural resources management; Brooke Thom, DNP.
Mandan — Molly Berger, DNP; *Samantha Bussman, BSME; *Hannah Gress, BS, agricultural education; Shayla Heger, BSN; *Sharrie Heinert, BS, biochemistry and molecular biology; Brad Kelly, PHARMD; Mckenzie Klipfel, BSN; Ty Leingang, BSCE; *Brielle Marman, BSN; Samantha Muth, BUS; Tate Russell, MBA; *Kyla Schock, BSN; *Kaylin Tomac, BSCE; *Alexys Walker, BS, political science; Nathan Wanner, MARCH.
Wilton — Emily Noon, BSN; *McKenna Weisenburger, BS, criminal justice.