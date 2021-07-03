North Dakota State University graduates – July 3, 2021

Area students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates those who graduated with honors after earning a 3.50 or higher GPA.

Degrees are abbreviated BA, Bachelor of Arts; BFA, Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS, Bachelor of Science; BSABENG, Bachelor of Science in agricultural and biosystems engineering; BSARCH, Bachelor of Science in architecture; BSCE, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; BSCONSM, Bachelor of Science in construction management; BSEE, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; BSME, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; BSN, Bachelor of Science in nursing; BUS, Bachelor of University Studies; MA, Master of Arts; MARCH, Master of Architecture; MATRG, Master of Athletic Training; MEDUCAT, Master of Education; MLA, Master of Landscape Architecture; MS, Master of Science; DNP, Doctor of Nursing Practice; PHARMD, Doctor of Pharmacy; PHD, Doctor of Philosophy.