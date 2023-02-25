North Dakota State University awarded 829 degrees to students in fall 2022.
Area students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates those who graduated with honors after earning a 3.50 or higher GPA.
Degrees are abbreviated BS, Bachelor of Science; BSABENG, Bachelor of Science in agricultural and biosystems Engineering; BSCE, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; BSCONSM, Bachelor of Science in construction management; BSCPRE, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering; BSEE, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; BSME, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; BSN, Bachelor of Science in nursing; BUS, Bachelor of University Studies; MACC, Master of Accountancy; MBA, Master of Business Administration; MEDUCAT, Master of Education; MNRM, Master of Natural Resources Management; MS, Master of Science; PHD, Doctor of Philosophy.
Bismarck — *Allison Abel, BS, respiratory care; Carla Abel-Nies, MNRM; *Taryn Allmaras, BS, business administration; *John Ashley, BSEE; *Braden Aubol, BSCONSM; *Austin Backman, BS, management information systems; *Allison Bargmann, BS, natural resources management; Aaron Barth, PHD, history; Britney Behm, BS, human development and family science; Dominic Davis, MS, criminal justice administration; *Evan J-E Dramko, BS, computer science; Jena Emter, BSN, Nursing; Eric Fettig, MACC; *Kailey Fiske, BSN; *Jonathan Gallagher, BSN; Katherine Grindberg, MBA; Ryley Gunderson, BSN; *Blake Hansted, BS, biological sciences; *Courtney Hawkinson, BSN; Brooke Heidrich, BS, biological sciences; Alexis Helm, BSN; *Jared Honeyman, BSME; William Hultberg, MEDUCAT, educational leadership; Mallory Jensen, BS, human development and family science; *Mason Kary, BSCE; *Karlee Kaylor, BSEE; Ethan Ketterling, BS, business administration; Jada Kjonaas, BSN; *Hannah Klipfel, BSN; *Alissa Knudson, BS, journalism; Tryton Landsiedel, BSN; Micah Larshus, BSN; *Sidney Larson, BS, respiratory care; *Rachel Leblanc, BSN; *Amanda Leischner, BSN; Tara Mehlhoff, BS, animal science; Andrew Messmer, BS, finance; *Clayton Nelson, BS, finance; *Oliver Nelson, BS, psychology; *Morgan Paul, BSN; DJ Polk, BS, management; Samuel Reister, BSME; *Mikayla Ripplinger, BS, family and consumer sciences education; Levi Rockey, BS, business administration; Emily Russell, BSN; Aydrik Schuh, BSEE; Patricia Shepard, BSN;*Chelsie Shook, BSN; Dominic Sieve, BSN; *Hunter Sigette, BS, physical education; *Larissa Stoddart, BS, psychology; Mark Thomas Stumpf, BS, natural resources management; Sage Talmadge, BS, human development and family science; Princess Tomah, BUS; *Kylee Utter, BSN; Ashley Wanner, BSN; Landon Wanner, BSABENG; Reese Waters, BS, finance; *Steven Weigel, BSCPRE; *Jared Wittenberg, BS, business administration; *Jericah Zander, BS, biological sciences; Brayden Zenker, BS, strategic communication.
Flasher — *Hunter Frederick, BS, agricultural systems management.
Glen Ullin — Caroline Senn, BSN.
Hebron — *Kiana Soupir, BSN.
Lincoln — Ariel Iglehart, BS, human development and family science; Theodore Zetocha, BS, business administration.
Mandan — *Darian Coghlan, BS, marketing; Kendra Essert, BSN; Hailey Fried, BSN; Tayla Gange, BSN; Kylee Grabow, BSN; Renae Gress, MEDUCAT, agricultural education; *Maddie Guthmiller, BSN; *Sophie Lind, BS, music; Kordell Myers, BS, agricultural systems management; *Owen Piehl, BS, strategic communication.
Menoken — *Adam Aberle, BS, crop and weed sciences.
New Salem — *Brenna Hoger, BSN.