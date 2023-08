Area students were among the graduates from North Dakota State University in spring 2023. NDSU awarded 1,605 degrees to students.

Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and honors. A student must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher to graduate with honors.

Area students are:

Baldwin — Morgyn Miller, magna cum laude, human development and family science.

Bismarck — Carissa Anderson, nursing; Devin Anderson, summa cum laude, nursing; Ryan Anderson, magna cum laude, civil engineering; Payton Bauman, summa cum laude, electrical engineering; Kristi Baumiller, summa cum laude, exercise science; Lea Berger, summa cum laude, nursing; Karlee Bernhardt, cum laude, human development and family science; Birgen Black, pharmacy; Sydney Blum, summa cum laude, nursing; Trenton Bossert, psychology; Kayla Boustead, cum laude, accounting; Michael Boutrous, magna cum laude, nursing; Rebecka Brady, natural resources management; Beau Brannan, marketing; Brandi Braun, advanced nursing practice; Makaela Crutchfield, university studies; Carley Deichert, magna cum laude, radiologic sciences; Kyndra Demott-Corrado, nursing; Lauren Drotts, advanced nursing practice; Austin Ehrmantraut, computer science; Marin Ehrmantraut, health, nutrition and exercise science; Cole Ellison, cum laude, business administration; Connor Feist, biological sciences; Hannah Flohr, summa cum laude, human development and family science; Alyssa Franklin, nursing; Derek Freborg, magna cum laude, architecture; Nathan Fuder, cum laude, mechanical engineering; Logan Gerrity, pharmaceutical sciences; Karlee Hall, nursing; Justin Hausauer, summa cum laude, electrical engineering; Benjamin Havelka, summa cum laude, crop and weed sciences; Evan Hermanson, summa cum laude, political science; Chloe Hertz, summa cum laude, nursing; Abigail Hopkins, summa cum laude, interior design; Jackie Humble, biological sciences; Jessica Keller, magna cum laude, biological sciences; Madison Kilde, nursing; Brooke Kohler, summa cum laude, biological sciences; Madison Kostelecky, business administration; Nathaniel Kraft, construction management; Betheny Krieger, nursing; Kathryn Kusler, business administration; Peyton Lahr, summa cum laude, exercise science; Michael Langer, Music; Anders Larson, cum laude, Finance; Katrina Larson, nursing; Ashlee Leingang, nursing; Kaia Lembke, magna cum laude, marketing; Aubree Lipp, cum laude, nursing; Jocelyn Lysne, summa cum laude, interior design; Kendra Mauch, magna cum laude, pharmaceutical sciences; Katie McCabe, summa cum laude, business administration; Megan McGregor, cum laude, nursing; Mattaya Mills, magna cum laude, nursing; Luke Murdoff, magna cum laude, biochemistry and molecular biology; Andrew Nagel, summa cum laude, biological sciences; Tara Olson, education; Matthew Rader, magna cum laude, nursing; Hannah Reed, Geology; Jacob Reiner, journalism; Hunter Ripplinger, soil science; Callah Roth, electrical engineering; Miranda Salmon, magna cum laude, industrial engineering and management; Delaney Scanson, pharmaceutical sciences; Rachel Schall, magna cum laude, architecture; Colton Scheetz, animal science; Zachary Schmidt, accountancy; Sydney Seamands, magna cum laude, architecture; Emily Splonskowski, summa cum laude, radiologic sciences; Zachariah Swanson, cum laude, nursing; Jestice Talley, nursing; Carly Unger, advanced nursing practice; Shantae Vetter, magna cum laude, human development and family science; Darian Walker, cum laude, nursing; Christian Walth, summa cum laude, political science; Hailey Wanner, summa cum laude, pharmaceutical sciences; Noah Weber, magna cum laude, mechanical engineering; Jordan Weeks, business administration; Kate Weigum, cum laude, nursing; Jace Weishaar, computer science; KayDee Wescom, cum laude, nursing; Jenna Wilke, summa cum laude, pharmaceutical sciences; Macauley Young, cum laude, business administration; Jack Zander, cum laude, electrical engineering.

Glen Ullin — Lexi Gietzen, summa cum laude, pharmaceutical sciences; Kristin Schaaf, summa cum laude, accounting.

Hebron — Braxton Rolle, computer science.

Lincoln — Mikayla Otterness, human development and family science.

Mandan — Ashley Albers, summa cum laude, business administration; Morgan Anderson, magna cum laude, nursing; Seth Berg, agribusiness; Alyssa Dailey, nursing; Kaden Felch, political science; Dayton Haugen, nursing; Samantha Kapp, veterinary technology; Leah Kessler, agricultural education; Kelly Knoll, magna cum laude, nutrition science; Wendy Larson, biochemistry; Nellie Masseth, magna cum laude, exercise science; Caitlyn Osadchuk, nursing; Kambree Reinhardt, nursing; Karter Schauer, summa cum laude, business administration; Riley Smid, electrical engineering; Hope Smith, nursing; Ashley Thomas, nursing; Kate Volk, environmental and conservation sciences; Madison Woodle, nursing.

New Salem — Brooke Kunz, agricultural education; Brianna Letzring, management; Micaela Maixner, nursing.

Wing — Jade Koski, summa cum laude, animal science; Brooklyn Vollmer, pharmacy.

Wilton — Erin Thompson, summa cum laude, nursing.