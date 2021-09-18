North Dakota Community Foundation scholarships 2021

More than 380 students are sharing in over $629,000 in scholarships awarded this year by the North Dakota Community Foundation, which manages over 150 scholarship funds.
The following list provides, by town, the names of area scholarship recipients, the school they’re attending (if known) and the scholarship fund or funds at NDCF from which the money was granted. In most cases, a local advisory committee recommends the grant recipient.
Bismarck — Bridger Anderson, Washington University in St. Louis, Bismarck Schools (Century); Madison Baumgartner, University of Minnesota College of Vet Medicine, Tom & Ruth Bettenhausen Scholarship, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine, ND Veterinary Medical; Erin Becker, University of North Dakota, Bismarck Rotary Club; Abigail Berger, North Dakota State University, Robert C. Peske Memorial; Megha Bharadwaj, Brown University, Bismarck Rotary Club; Kyleigh Dahl, University of Mary, Bismarck Rotary Club; Taylor DeCoteau, North Dakota State University, Tom Sturdevant; Hattie Fitterer, North Dakota State University, Bismarck Rotary Club, Jeff Burgess Memorial, Paulie Paul Memorial; Jadyn Guidinger, University of North Dakota, Donald B. Sass; Morgan Hartze, University of North Dakota, Guy Larson; Breana Hauser, North Dakota State University, ND Farmers Union Co-op House; Austin Horning, North Dakota State University, Jim & Barbara Blaine; Davis Houle, North Dakota State University, Benjamin Berg Memorial; Thomas Jeske, North Dakota State University, Chris Traeholt Memorial; Stephanie Jorritsma, University of Jamestown, Inspired Woman; Emily Just, University of North Dakota, Alton Carl Wolfer Memorial; Ryan Keup, Lake Superior State University, Benjamin Berg Memorial; Paige Lang, University of Mary, Esther Hample; Jillian McCusker, North Dakota State University, Kathy Eggmann Memorial; Samantha Mogard, Dickinson State University, Audrey Doyle; Emily Nelson, University of Mary, Esther Hample; Justin Ormiston, University of North Dakota, ND Aviation Association Scholarship; Kaitlyn Peterson, Kansas State University, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine, ND Veterinary Medical; Lacey Putney, North Dakota State University, Lisa Kraft Memorial; Cody Reese, Williston State College, Ray & Lillian Gulbranson, Rupert Rehberg; Jared Sarsten, Mayville State University, Benjamin Berg Memorial; Micah Schlittenhardt, University of Mary, Bismarck Rotary Club; Keeley Sperle, North Dakota State University, Bismarck Schools (Bismarck High).
Driscoll — Karissa Limesand, Iowa State University, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine.
Glen Ullin — Ethan Duppong, Bismarck State College, Robert E. Chase, Ishamel & Rose Diede; Alexius Gietzen, North Dakota State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Garrett Kuhn, North Dakota State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Chase Remboldt, Valley City State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Kristin Schaaf, North Dakota State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Lindsey Schirado, University of Mary, Ishmael & Rose Diede.
Hebron — Justice Dakken, North Dakota State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Savana Reinbold, Valley City State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Sierra Schaff, Hair Academy, Robert E. Chase, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Zayden Schmalenberger, Bismarck State College, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Kane Unruh, Bismarck State College, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Kacey Wanner, Bismarck State College, Ishmael & Rose Diede.
Mandan — Jordan Porter, Bismarck State College, Jeff Burgess Memorial; Paige Ressler, University of Minnesota Crookston, Travis Hohbein Memorial.
New Salem — Chase Urbanek, Bismarck State College, Robert E. Chase.
Wing — Brooklyn Vollmer, North Dakota State University, Holli Kautzman Memorial Scholarship Fund.