North Dakota Community Foundation scholarships 2021

More than 400 students are sharing over $705,000 in scholarships awarded this year by the North Dakota Community Foundation, which manages over 184 scholarship funds.

The following list provides, by town, the names of area scholarship recipients, the school they’re attending (if known) and the scholarship fund or funds at NDCF from which the money was granted. In most cases, a local advisory committee recommends the grant recipient.

Bismarck — Abigail Meier, University of North Dakota, Bismarck Rotary Club, Bismarck Schools (Century), Jeff Burgess Memorial; Anthony Morrell, Creighton University School of Dentistry, Kenneth & Leila Morris Dental; Caleb Herr, North Dakota State University, Paulie Paul Memorial; Hunter Acker, Bismarck State College, Edgar Bollinger Memorial; Hunter Neether, North Dakota State University, Rupert Rehberg; Iris Townsend, Bismarck State College, Jim & Barbara Blaine; Isaiah Pajimula, Valley City State University, Benjamin Berg Memorial; Jacob Kanehailua, Bismarck State College, Bismarck Rotary Club; Kaden Strom, Kansas State University College of Vet Medicine, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine, ND Veterinary Medical; Katie Vasquez, North Dakota State University, ND Military; Kennady Walth, North Dakota State University, Bismarck Rotary Club; Madison Baumgartner, University of Minnesota College of Vet Medicine, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine, North Dakota Veterinary Medical; Madison Heidt, undecided, Lisa Kraft Memorial; Nicholas Windsor, University of Mary, Dushinske & Jamison Water Resources; Olivia Data, Harvard College, Bismarck Rotary Club; Rachel Bleth, University of Mary, Bismarck Rotary Club; Rebecca Riepl, University of Mary, Bismarck Rotary Club, Alton Carl Wolfer Memorial; Taylor Kautzman, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Bismarck Schools (Bismarck High); Zachary Erickson, North Dakota State University, Benjamin Berg Memorial.

Driscoll — Karissa Limesand, Iowa State University, Dr. Roger E. Meisner Veterinary Medicine.

Flasher — Jace Friesz, Dickinson State University, Carlyle & Eva Albrecht.

Glen Ullin — Alyssa Duppong, Dickinson State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Gunnar Remboldt, North Dakota State College of Science, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Kara Schantz, Valley City State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Karter Kuhn, Dickinson State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede, Robert E. Chase; Kathryn Dziuk, North Dakota State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; McKenzie Gerving, Bismarck State College, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Tyus Thomas, Dickinson State University, Ishmael & Rose Diede.

Hebron — Jaiden Krizan, Bismarck State College, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Landree Glass, Dickinson State University, Robert E. Chase, Ishmael & Rose Diede.

Mandan — Andrea Borchers, Dakota Wesleyan University, Travis Hohbein Memorial.

New Salem — Joshua Olin, North Dakota State College of Science, Robert E. Chase; Kenedi Peltz, Grand Canyon University, Ishmael & Rose Diede; Raegen Miller, Bismarck State College, Jeff Burgess Memorial.

Wing — Brooklyn Vollmer, North Dakota State University, Holli Kautzman Memorial Scholarship Fund.