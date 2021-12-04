 Skip to main content
ABOUT TOWN

North Dakota Angus Association Honors -- Dec. 4, 2021

Angus princesses

Medora Ellingson, Saint Anthony, has been crowned a North Dakota Angus princess.

The North Dakota Angus Association held its annual meeting and banquet Nov. 12-13 in Bismarck.

Junior member recognized

Sheridan Ellingson, Saint Anthony, has been recognized with the Junior Reserve Champion Award in photography at the North Dakota Angus Association annual meeting and banquet in Bismarck.

Angus scholarships

Cassidy Strommen, Fort Rice, and Sierra Ellingson, Saint Anthony, have each been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the North Dakota Angus Association.

