Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization titleholders to compete
ABOUT TOWN

Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization titleholders to compete

Titleholders from the 2020 Miss Bismarck-Mandan and Miss Mercer County Scholarship Competition will head to Williston next week to compete for Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen titles, vying for over $50,000 in cash scholarships, $100,000 in in-kind scholarships from North Dakota universities, and the opportunity to compete at the Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competitions.

Local titleholders competing include Mary Jo Dunne, Miss Coal Country (Bismarck), Maggie Mitzel, Miss Bismarck (Bismarck), Julia Ressler, Miss Capital A’Fair (Mandan) and Laila Anderson, Miss State Capitol’s Outstanding Teen (Bismarck).

All events will be held at the Bakken School Auditorium in Williston, beginning at 7 p.m. June 9 and will be livestreamed at missnorthdakota.org.

