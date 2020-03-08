Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announces 2020 titleholders

The Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announced their 2020 titleholders following the competition event Feb. 16 at Simle Middle School.
The preliminary competition winners were Maggie Mitzel, Miss Bismarck; Mary Jo Dunne, Bismarck, Miss Coal Country; Julia Ressler, Mandan, Miss Capital A'Fair; Laila Anderson, Bismarck, Miss State Capitol's Outstanding Teen; Lauren Peterson, Bismarck, Miss Bismarck's Outstanding Teen; Sidney Ihla, Bismarck, Miss South Shore's Outstanding Teen.
Miss titleholders all receive a $500 scholarship, while teen titleholders receive a $200 scholarship. They will compete in Williston in June for Miss North Dakota or Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen.