 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABOUT TOWN

Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announces 2022 titleholders

  • 0

The Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announced 2022 titleholders following the preliminary competition event Oct. 16 at Simle Middle School.

Area preliminary competition winners were Hope Burdolski, Bismarck, Miss Capital A'Fair, and Keely Lacina, Bismarck, Miss BisMan Power of 100.

Miss titleholders all receive a $500 scholarship, while teen titleholders receive a $250 scholarship. They will compete in Williston in June 2023 for Miss North Dakota or Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News