Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announces 2022 titleholders

The Miss Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization announced 2022 titleholders following the preliminary competition event Oct. 16 at Simle Middle School.
Area preliminary competition winners were Hope Burdolski, Bismarck, Miss Capital A'Fair, and Keely Lacina, Bismarck, Miss BisMan Power of 100.
Miss titleholders all receive a $500 scholarship, while teen titleholders receive a $250 scholarship. They will compete in Williston in June 2023 for Miss North Dakota or Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen.