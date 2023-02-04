Nora Vesey, Bismarck, and Briar Ross, Baldwin, received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy and tied for earning the most points in timed and game events. Presley Fettig, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo. Cash Gerhardt, Menoken, was an open division winner. The club presented jackets to the following area first-year competitors in high school rodeo including Aeriel Schaaf and Bella Schaaf, Glen Ullin; Emma Vesey, Bismarck.